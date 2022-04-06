City of Prosser offering free residential Spring clean-up days

The City of Prosser is having two Spring clean-up days at the City Yard on 10th St. and Sharman Ave.
The clean-up days will be April 8 and 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The City of Prosser has listed what the yard will and won't accept.
Residential garbage is accepted on both days.
The City Yard will not accept hazardous waste or concrete. It also won't accept pesticides, paint, motor oil or other liquids.
Recycling will not be accepted during the clean-up event.
Tires are accepted for $9.92 per tire and they can only be car or pickup truck tires, no commercial or farm implement sizes.
Refrigerators will also be accepted for $63.97 plus tax.
The City says brush is allowed but no stumps or limbs bigger than six inches in diameter and longer than four feet.
The City says it is only allowed for people living in the city limits of Prosser. I.D. and proof of address are required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.