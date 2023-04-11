TILLAMOOK, Ore.- A surfer at Short Beach was swept out to sea and left stranded on a pile of rocks on Saturday before being rescued by an aircrew from Air Station Astoria on Saturday.
Body cam footage of the Coast Guardsman who lowered from the helicopter was released on Tuesday.
On Saturday, an Air Station Astoria aircrew rescued a surfer, who was swept out and stuck on the rocks at Short Beach in Tillamook, OR!— USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) April 11, 2023
Bravo Zulu to everyone involved and thank you for your hard work and dedication! pic.twitter.com/hgZRp1LqDj
The footage shows the guardsman being lowered from a helicopter into rushing water in a cove of Short Beach. Once in the water, they swim towards the surfer and climbs the rock pile to meet the stranded surfer.
The guardsman gives a thumbs up to the helicopter before the pair is lifted out of the water and back to the rest of the aircrew.
The surfer is returned to safety and the Coast Guard member is lifted back to the helicopter, but not before giving a wave and cheer to the surfer.
