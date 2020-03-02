FROM FRANKLIN COUNTY:
PASCO, WA - The Franklin County Board of Commissioners is proposing to redraw boundary lines for County Commissioner Districts. This effort is being done to re-balance populations within Commissioner Districts based upon growth and population shifts within Franklin County since the last redistricting plan was enacted.
The Board of Commissioners recognizes the need to ensure fairness in elections and compliance with the various federal and state laws governing voting rights. The current proposed options reflect public comments and input received at prior public hearings and subsequent Commissioner Meetings.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Public Hearing will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 7 p.m. on the 3rd Floor, Courtroom #2 of the Franklin County Courthouse,to review and discuss these proposals. The public is invited to provide comments and suggestions to the Commissioners either in writing or in person.
There are currently four proposals under consideration, which can be found at http://www.co.franklin.wa.us/redistricting.phpMost precincts within Franklin County are subject to change under these proposals. Written comments may be sent electronically to sjones@co.franklin.wa.usor by regular mail to County Administrator, 1016 N. 4thAve. Pasco, WA 99301. Current Commissioner District maps are available at www.franklingis.org