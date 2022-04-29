Diesel gas prices reach new record average

BOSTON, U.S. - Diesel prices reached a record average Friday of $5.16 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. This surpassed the previous March 10th record of $5.15 per gallon.
In another record, diesel prices are now $1 per gallon more than regular gasoline prices. The previous record set in November 2008, was at 98 cents.
“While gasoline prices get much of the attention, diesel, which broadly is the fuel that moves the economy, has quietly surpassed its recent record high as distillate inventories, which include diesel and jet fuel, have plummeted to their lowest level in years,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Should distillate inventories fall another five million barrels, which is less than five percent, they will be at their lowest level in nearly 20 years, compounding the problem. There’s no quick solution as the economy has seen a robust turn around, made worse by Russia’s war on Ukraine as the West fences off Russia’s oil.”
Diesel and gas prices surged due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which lead to a plethora of sanctions against Russian energy fuel.
