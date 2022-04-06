WALLA WALLA, Wash. -
Downtown Walla Walla is hosting its Spring Job Fair at 1st St. and Main St. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.
Downtown Walla Walla says on their Facebook page, the job fair will have 40 employers in person hiring for over 300 positions.
Below is a list of employers that is posted to Downtown Walla Walla's Facebook page:
American 35
Franklin County Corrections
Nelson Construction
Tektonicks Corporation
Transportation Security Administrations
United States Army
United States Navy
United States Post Office
Walla Walla Investors
Washington Odd Fellows Home
Downtown Walla Walla saysthe event is hosted in partnership with WorkSource Walla Walla, the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation.
