BELLEVUE, WA - Washington State Patrol is announcing a timely change to its Mobile Impaired Driving Unit (MIDU).
The new look will be unveiled Friday, April 19th at 10 a.m. in Bellevue. That is one day ahead of a sort of unofficial 'pot holiday,' April 20th - or "420."
WSP says the last time "420" fell on a holiday, national crash statistics rose to levels similar to those after a Super Bowl.
The MIDU is a 36-foot motorhome that has been refurbished. It serves as a mobile DUI processing center and a command post. It has been in operation since 2006.
Inside the MIDU is now a full 'DUI investigation center.' Drug Recognition Experts and phlebotomists are on board and can take legal blood draws. This makes drug and alochol DUI cases stronger for prosecution.
The new look coincides with a statewide "420" marijuana enforcement emphasis. Drug Recognition Experts will be working Saturday all across the state from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m.