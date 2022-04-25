Finalists for Point Elementary principal position announced

WALLA WALLA, WA - Walla Walla Public Schools announced Monday Michele Deardorff, Maia Fastabend and Christine Schumacher are finalists for the Prospect Elementary principal position.
Community members including parents and staff are welcome to meet the candidates for themselves on Thursday, April 28, 2022, from 4p.m. to 5 p.m. at a public meet and greet session in Prospect Point Library.
When at the meet-and-greet, attendees should complete candidate feedback cards and be present for all three candidate sessions.
Translations will also be available.
Michele Deardoff has been a third grade teacher, is presently the Literacy Coordinator at Union School in Juvenat, Haiti, and holds a Master's of Education in Reading and Bachelors of Arts in elementary education from northwest Nazarene University. Deardorff is fluent in Haitian Creole, Spanish and French.
Maia Fastabend has had experience as an assistant principal, a middle school math teacher, and is presently the Principal of Gib Olinger Elementary (K-3) School in Milton Freewater. Fastabend also has a Continuing Administrator Licensure from Concordia University - Chicago Riverside, in addition to a Master's Degree in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Cincinnati and a Bachelors of Arts in Education from Eastern Washington University.
Christine Schumacher has experience as a high school teacher and is currently an Administrative Intern at the White River school District in Buck, Washington. Schumacher also holds a Master's in Educational Leadership and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business and marketing, both from Eastern Washington University.
The Meet and Greet Session is as follows:
• 4 p.m. Candidate Michele Deardorff
• 4:20 p.m. Candidate Maia Fastabend
• 4:40 p.m. Candidate Christine Schumacher
Current Principal Bar Casey will be starting her new position, being promoted to Director of Special Education on July 1, 2022.
