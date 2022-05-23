PACIFIC NORTHWEST —
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) public lands will see fire restrictions in place starting May 27 through the summer in order to reduce the amount of fires caused by people. It prohibits fireworks, sky lanterns, exploding and metallic targets, steel component ammunition, tracer and incendiary devices.
“Fire restrictions help protect our first responders, local communities, and public lands from accidental wildfires,” said BLM State Director for Washington and Oregon, Barry Bushue. “We are continuing to see drought conditions across Oregon and Washington. By following fire restrictions, the public can help us focus our fire resources on naturally caused fires.”
Breaking the bans can result in up to a year of prison time and a fine of up to $1,000. If you are found responsible for starting a wildfire on federal land, you can be billed for the fire suppression cost.
