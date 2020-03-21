WALLA WALLA, WA - The first case of COVID-19 in Walla Walla County has been confirmed.
According to Walla Walla County health officials a local resident has tested positive for COVID-19. The Walla Walla County man is in his 40s and is under home isolation for 14 days until he is fever free for 72-hours.
They also say this case is not linked to foreign or domestic travel. The Department of Community Health is working to identify anyone who may have an increased risk because of close contact with this person.
“We are surprised it has taken this long for a local case here in Walla Walla County,” said Meghan DeBolt, Director. “We have been expecting this and are prepared. Regardless of where the case was exposed, everyone can and should be taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
Health officials recommend practicing personal and social responsibility, in addition to the measures take by Governor Inslee to help protect health. They continue to recommend all people living in the Walla Walla Valley take everyday precautions to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19 and influenza:
• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
• Clean and disinfect surfaces that are often touched
• Take care of your health overall. Staying current on your vaccinations, including flu vaccine, eating well and exercising all help your body stay resilient
• Stay home if you are feeling sick with mild symptoms and do not need to seek medical care, stay home while you recover
• Stay informed by consulting CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the U.S.