WASHINGTON STATE -
Free Fishing Weekend is offered throughout Washington state on June 11 and 12, allowing anyone to fish in state parks without a license or passes. The weekend also includes land owned by the state Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Anyone can fish or harvest shellfish this weekend, whether they live in Washington or not, are licensed or not or have discover passes.
During the day on both Saturday and Sunday, those coming to fish will not need the generally required vehicle and discover passes.
"If you've ever wanted to try fishing or any of the other unique opportunities Washington offers, Free Fishing Weekend is the perfect time," said Steve Caromile, WDFW's inland fish program manager. "It's easier than ever to get started fishing, and it's also a great time to introduce someone to fishing without the need to buy a license."
Over the weekend, salmon fishing will be available on a lot of the lower Columbia River. Regulations and details are available online. Lowland lakes may offer trout and bass. You can check for nearby lowland lakes online. WDFW also offers these tips for beginning trout anglers.
Size limits and daily limits are still in effect. Catch record cards required at fisheries will remain required as well, though most are available for free across the state. Seasons, closures and current regulations are also still in place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.