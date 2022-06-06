Further flooding closes another Umatilla National Forest road and campground

PENDLETON, Ore. —
The Umatilla National Forest temporarily closed Forest Service Road 4713 and the Panjab Campground due to flooding and damage risk. Recent rains caused runoff and debris through Panjab Creek, flooding the campground. The rising water caused a debris jam at the Panjab Creek Trailhead Bridge.
The entire campground and all 3.3 miles of the road are included in the closure in order to keep the public safe. After the rain stops, staff will check if repairs are needed.
Forest Road 4712 and the Lady Bug Campground were closed June 3 due to similar flooding and remain closed.
The Umatilla National Forest recommends always packing supplies for an overnight stay, even when just visiting, as forest conditions always change.
