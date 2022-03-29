OLYMPIA, Wash. -
Washingtonians have a new state sport to start playing today after Governor Jay Inslee made it official yesterday. He signed a measure today naming several official state symbols, including the state sport, pickleball.
The sport combines tennis, badminton, and ping-pong on a court slightly smaller than a tennis court. It was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island. It's inventor, Joel Pritchard, went on to serve in the state Congress and as the state lieutenant governor.
The sport has grown in popularity, especially within Washington.
"It's a very inexpensive sport to become part of, and it's very inclusive and very easy to learn how to play," said Nancy Kress, President of the Walla Walla Pickleball Association. "You show up as a beginner and within a couple months, you're addicted and playing well."
The pickleball courts in Walla Walla are thanks to the Walla Walla Pickleball Association, who raised money for the Pioneer Park courts back in 2015. As popularity has grown, the courts have grown fuller. Now, they are looking to build a whole new "PicklePlex," which would feature 8-courts in the Mill Creek Sports Complex.
The PicklePlex would have lighted courts made with a cushioned surface, to alleviate joint stress for players. Each court would have an outside entrance, keeping all the surrounding traffic out. There would also be wind/privacy screens, divider fences and shaded structures off of the court.
The WWPA says the venue would allow for bigger tournaments, round robins and league play. It is also planned to have plenty of parking and bathrooms nearby.
While bids haven't been submitted, it estimated a cost of $500,000. The WWPA current resources show $164,000; the City of Walla Walla's show $200,000. The WWPA is asking for community support raising the additional $136,000.
Donations to the WWPA, a 501(c)3 non-profit, may be tax deductible.
To help the WWPA, you can contact the organizer through the Pickleball Association Facebook page or wwpaboard20@gmail.com and get information from them to make a donation.
Forms are available for financial donations.
