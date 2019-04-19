The U.S. Census Bureau is currently hiring for the 2020 Census. The positions are temporary with varying pay ranges. For Census Takers in Tri-Cities, Wash., the pay starts at $14.50 per hour.
By working for the Census Bureau, our community has a special opportunity to help make the 2020 Census an accurate and complete count. There are so many reasons our nation needs to be counted completely and accurately. The count happens every 10 years with the decennial census, which influences how more than $675 billion from more than 100 federal programs are distributed to states and localities each year. Here’s some of what the census numbers effect:
• Medicaid.
• School lunch programs.
• Community development grants.
• Road and school construction.
• Medical services.
• Business locations.
If you’re interested in a job, please visit the Census Bureau job site to apply. You’ll also be able to see descriptions and frequently asked questions at 2020census.gov/jobs.