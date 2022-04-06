Hometown Check-up: Tri Cities Cancer Center

KENNEWICK, Wash. -
The Kadlec Tri-Cities Cancer Center provides comprehensive care for a variety of services for people on their cancer journey.
The TCCC services are listed below:
Nurse Navigation: We have a team of five disease specific nurse navigators as well as a Survivorship Nurse Navigator. We try to meet with our patients as soon as we can after they receive a diagnosis. Being told you have cancer can be overwhelming and our navigators help to guide patients by providing education, support and assistance with coordinating their care. Our patients find that navigation gives them reassurance and a better understanding of the steps involved in their care. So often there is a fear of the unknown and navigation helps to minimize that fear.
Social Workers: We have two social workers who are available to help support our patients for their psychosocial needs. They work to remove barriers to care and are able to connect them with resources. For example, if patients are coming from a long distance, they can help with transportation assistance. They are well versed in the different resources that are available to our patients in our community.
Dietician: Our registered oncology dietician specializes in assisting patients who have nutritional issues and helps with providing dietary guidance, getting nutritional supplements and coordinating home health care services when needed for patients who need tube feeding, etc.
Patient Support Services: This group works with grant programs to help with financial assistance for medication and provides assistance with disability paperwork, Dial A Ride applications, and other documents that might be needed.
Palliative Care: Palliative care works collaboratively with our oncology team and serves to improve quality of life for our cancer patients, particularly for patients who might be struggling with pain issues and coping.
Genetics: Our genetic counselor assists patients who are at risk of or affected by genetic disorders related to cancer.
Research: We participate in numerous clinical trials that we are able to offer to our patients.
TC Cancer Center Foundation: This is a robust program that supports our patients through the generous support of the community. Throughout the year they offer events to the community, support cancer screening activities and provide numerous support programs to our patients, from financial assistance to meals. They work collaboratively with our navigation team to identify new and creative ways to support our patients.
Resource Center: We have educational materials about the different facets of cancer, from disease specific information to guides for how to talk to children about a cancer diagnosis. We also have supplies that are helpful to patients such as wigs, hats, blankets, etc.
Support Groups: We have several support groups available to provide an opportunity for patients to meet with others who have the same diagnosis. Due to COVID, our support groups have met virtually but we are hoping to bring back in person meetings soon. We are also working on developing a program for children of cancer patients that we hope to begin later this year.
Naturopathic Clinic: This is an integrative therapy program for oncology patients that are going through treatment to help minimize side effects and fatigue and promote recovery.
Accreditations: We are accredited through several different oncology accrediting bodies. Having these accreditations is reflective on the high quality care that is available here at Kadlec.
· Commission on Cancer
· National Accreditation Program for Rectal Cancer, just granted and we were the 1st in Washington
· National Accreditation Program for Breast Cancer
· Quality Oncology Practice Initiative
· ASTRO (Radiation Oncology)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.