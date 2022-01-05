...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of
around one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington.
* WHEN...Until noon PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
&&