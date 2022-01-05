Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...Until noon PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. &&