KITTITAS COUNTY - The winter storm that hit the region last week continues to impact Kittitas County while their Department of Public Works works hard to keep public roadways clear.
The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office formed emergency response plans in preparation for the event, focused on assisting those in danger. Deputies evacuated people upon request, delivered medication and continued their regular duties while on snowmobiles, tracked UTV’s and patrol vehicles. The emergency response plans are still in effect for those in dire need.
The county reported significant snow damage to property, although it was scattered across the area. 35 people were evacuated from an apartment in Roslyn after snow threatened the structure, and temporary shelter was available for the residents.
In order to prepare for potential flooding and high water, be sure that downspouts and culverts are clear. Move snow that may create problems, and remove outside property from known flood zones. Sandbags may be prepared by the Department of Public Works for property owners in that event.