Kittitas County Courts suspend jury trials until Feb. due to COVID rates

KITTITAS COUNTY - Presiding judges in the Kittitas County area have announced an emergency order suspending jury trials through the end of the month. This was by way of presiding Judge Darrel R. Ellis of Upper Kittitas County District Court, Cle Elum Municipal Court and Roslyn Municipal Court along with presiding Judge Paul R. Sander of Lower Kittitas County District Court.
The ruling comes due to Department of Health statistics reflecting an above-average COVID-19 case rate in Kittitas County. While jury trials are suspended effective immediately, the court will still be open to the public on a regular schedule.
“Temporarily suspending jury trials is the most responsible course of action for our court to take at this moment,” said the press release. “The safety and well-being of our community demands it.”
While the courts have made protocol changes throughout the pandemic with safety in mind, jury trials require a large group gathering indoors. Judges Ellis and Sander decided that given the circumstances, it would be safest to wait and combat the COVID-19 spike before holding trials.
Jurors summoned for January 2022 in the Upper and Lower Kittitas County Court Districts, Cle Elum Municipal Court and Roslyn Municipal Court are excused from service for the term.
