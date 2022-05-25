EASTERN WASHINGTON -
Several school districts in our region are responding to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
"Safety is the district’s top priority and we are taking immediate actions to strengthen school security for the remainder of the school year," says Richland School District Superintendent Dr. Shelley Redinger in a press release addressing school safety.
Superintendent Redinger shares the steps they already have in place to keep children safe in classrooms.
- Secure entrance vestibules have been added to schools in recent years as they are rebuilt and refurbished.
- Exterior cameras are installed at elementary schools and exterior and interior cameras at our middle and high schools.
- Alarm systems and badge access in place for non-primary entrances at schools.
- School resource officers (SROs) and district security staff are on the campuses of Hanford and Richland High schools.
- District and school staff have regular drills and other training to be prepared for threats.
- Students, staff and anyone in our community are encouraged to access the district’s Vector Alert system to submit tips regarding issues such as cyberbullying, harassment, threats, weapons, drugs, mental illness, domestic abuse, family/home issues and suspicious activities in our schools. Tips may be sent online, through email, text or phone call. Those submitting a tip may remain anonymous.
Dr. Redinger says they will add two more precautions for the remainder of the school year.
- All elementary and middle schools will have their front entrances locked during the school day with visitors required to call in to enter. High schools will reduce the number of unlocked exterior entrances. Entrances needed for passing periods will have increased monitoring.
- District leaders maintain close relationships with law enforcement and emergency response agencies and we are working with them to increase police officer presence at our schools along with our security staff.
The press release has multiple links to services for students struggling with mental health. Click here to read RSD's full press release.
Kennewick School District Superintendent Traci Pierce released a message to the community, outlining safety measures in place throughout the district.
- KSD collaborates with the Kennewick Police Department to include school resource officers at middle and high schools.
- KSD holds emergency drills regularly, along with staff emergency training.
- Security features are in place, including secure vestibules that control building access, cameras and an alert system for people to report safety concerns.
- Additional mental health counselors have been added through partnership with Comprehensive Healthcare.
"As a school district, we are devastated by the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and we offer our deepest condolences to the families, friends, colleagues and community members dealing with this tragic and senseless loss..." said Pierce. "I know that news of the tragedy in Texas is painful and difficult for everyone. Our school counselors can help provide resources for families and students who may need additional support."
Yakima School District Superintendent Dr. Trevor Greene also released a letter to the community.
"It pains me to have to share information about this tragedy, the 30th school shooting in our country in 2022 and the deadliest since the Florida shooting in 2018," said Greene. "Our schools are supposed to be a place of discovery and joy, a location filled with exploration and growth and a safe and peaceful home away from home. Never a place of horrific disaster."
Greene noted YSD's safety and security team and its daily efforts. He urged the community to report any suspicious activity in order to keep schools peaceful and safe.
"I wish there was something I could say or do to make this awful situation better, but there just isn't," said Greene. "The only thing we can do at this moment is to send our thoughts, support, prayers, light - or however you express love and care - to the people affected by today's incomprehensible tragedy."
NBC Right Now also reached out to Grandview School District for comments.
"Like you, we are shocked and deeply saddened by the news of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday," said the communication manager Elena Olmstead. "We share in the heartbreak we are all feeling for the families who have lost a loved one due to this senseless act of violence. School should and must be a place where students feel completely safe and secure."
Olmstead noted the district's collaboration with local police, saying the partnership helps maintain safety. GSD also invites students to speak with counselors at any time they need support.
Pasco and Sunnyside school districts have not responded to requests for comment.
