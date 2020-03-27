College Place Police
 
 
 

COLLEGE PLACE, WA - The College Place Police Department (CPPD) has received information about a mail scam going around our area. The mailer claims to be asking for donations for the “Annual College Place Campaign.” CPPD wants to advise citizens that the “Annual College Place Campaign” does NOT exist and this is a SCAM. Do NOT make a donation if you receive this mailer.

 
 
 

