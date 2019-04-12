MOSES LAKE, WA - Grant County Sheriff's Office's K9 Grizzly helped deputies arrest a man wanted for two outstanding felony warrants Wednesday morning.
Deputies were investigating a theft in progress in the 1300 block of West Craig Street in North Moses Lake, and learned that 31-year-old Tomas Quintanilla III was inside the home. Quintanilla was wanted for second degree burglary and first degree possession of a firearm.
Deputies told Quintanilla to come out of the home but he refused, so Deputy Dave De La Rosa deployed K9 Grizzly into the home, causing Quintanilla to run down the hall and lock himself in a bedroom. Deputies then told Quintanilla to give up or Grizzly would come into the bedroom and get him. Quintanilla promptly surrendered without further conflict and was lodged in the Grant County Jail.
Good boy, K9 Grizzly!