MISSING: Kennewick Police Department is looking for a missing 50-year-old woman from Kennewick

RICHLAND, Wash. -
Kennewick Police Department is looking for a missing 50-year-old woman from her home in Kennewick.
KPD says Sandra Peterson went missing from their family home on S Cascade St. some time overnight.
Peterson's family reported she was missing at 8 a.m. Thursday morning.
Officers say Peterson left all of her forms of payment, identification, and her cell phone behind.
KPD described Peterson as a white woman 5-feet-9-inches tall, 120-pounds, with dark blonde hair.
Officers say she left during the night in a car that belongs to her family.
KPD says they are not sure what she is wearing because she left in the middle of the night.
Police say they found the car in Richland and searched the area near the car with her family and did not find her.
Peterson's family says she may have been experiencing a mental health crisis that could have led to her disappearance.
KPD says they have no clues about where Peterson is going.
If you see Sandra Peterson, or believe you know where she might be, call non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333.
