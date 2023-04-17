SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON —

The Educational Services District 123 is partnering with the Center for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Youth in Washington State.

The partnership comes after a recent decrease in the number of Pediatric Audiologists who accept public health insurance.

Dr. Betsy Schluge tells me the partnership would bring back services for children who don’t have access to help.

The new mobile clinic will travel around school districts within ESD 123’s coverage area as well as part of the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys.

Dr. Schluge says, “When there's barriers to care like long wait times to get into clinics or just not enough specialists in our area that can have deleterious effects on a child's learning.”

Testing for every person takes about an hour long, varying on the age of who’s getting tested.

For kids 7 months to 2 years old, testing looks a little different. She tells me the focus is on whether or not kids respond to the sounds. If they do, there’s a reward.

In a booth with four speakers and screens, the sound will play from one while showing a cartoon on a screen. Dr. Schluge looks for a reaction from children when testing like this.

The new mobile clinic will be traveling to Ellensburg over the weekend for a CDHY Family Camp.

After that, it will be heading to Prosser and Walla Walla. Appointments for both locations are available on their website.

Dr. Betsy often times also travels to Spokane. She tells me some the usual coverage area for an Audiologist is 1 per 10,000 students. However, she's the only one in southeast Washington, plus another 5 in Spokane.

Her goal is to raise awareness for the need in Audiologists.

For future appointments with Dr. Betsy Schluge, you can check the ESD website. However, Besty tells me they don’t schedule out too far because of possible late detections.

For more information on the clinic and where you can find it next, head over to the ESD 123 website.

You can also request information on a hearing device or inquire general information.