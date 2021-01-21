TRI-CITIES, WA - A year ago, the Washington State Department of Health announced the first COVID-19 diagnosis of a Seattle man who had just returned from Wuhan, China. Now, a year later, the Department is creating four new regional vaccine sites for mass vaccination.
These four new regional sites will be in Spokane, Tri-Cities, Ridgefield in Clark County and Wenatchee in Chelan County.
"We wouldn't be able to do this without our public and private partners," says Dr. Shah. Some of these partners are Amazon, Kaiser Permanente, Starbucks and Costco at their media briefing.
The goal is to vaccinate 45,000 people a day in the state of Washington. So far, they only have enough vaccines to vaccinate about 14 to 15 thousand a day.
In order to reach this goal, Washington would need 300,000 vaccines a day. Assistant Secretary Michele Roberts stated that Washington should be receiving 93,300 first doses vaccines and 142,000 second dose vaccines this upcoming week.
All doctors in the Department emphasized the long hours they are working in order to make these vaccine distributions possible.
"We are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel," says Dr. Shah, "We have a chance to be better and it takes all of us."
Things are always changing but any confirmed changes will be available sometime this weekend.
The Department of Health stated they hope to vaccinate those in 1B-1 and person left over from 1A.
To watch the entire media briefing, click here. For COVID-19 and vaccine updates, be sure to visit their website here.