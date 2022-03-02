One Hanford holds virtual hiring event

One Hanford is holding their first ever virtual hiring event in collaboration with Columbia Basin College, Washington State University Tri-Cities, the Department of Energy, Goodwill and WorkSource. Contractors and recruiters will gather on the Brazen platform for the career fair.
According to One Hanford estimation, around 1,700 job opportunities will be on the table across a variety of skill levels.
You can register here for the event, held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.
