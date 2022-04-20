One person injured after DUI crash on I-90

KITTITAS COUNTY -
Washington State Patrol says one person is injured and charged with driving under the influence after a crash early this morning.
WSP says the crash happened at midnight when the man was driving east on I-90 through Kittitas County.
Troopers say the driver was driving a white Ford van when he drifted off the road to the left and into the median.
WSP says the van went through the median for 50 feet and then down an embankment.
Troopers say the van launched onto Stevens Rd., rotated and ejected the driver from the van.
Troopers say the van came to rest 15 feet up the embankment.
WSP says the driver had a suspended license, was driving a car without an ignition lock and charged with another DUI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.