One person is in critical condition after being shot in the head in Sunnyisde

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph expected. Winds will begin to decrease in the late afternoon and evening. * WHERE...In Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&