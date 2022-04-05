One person is in critical condition after being shot in the head in Sunnyisde

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. -
One person is recovering in the hospital after a car crash and shooting in Sunnyside late Monday night.
Sunnyside Police Department says the gunshots came from S. 1st St. and South Hill Rd. around 11 p.m. on Monday.
SPD arrived to a crash involving two cars but one car was leaving the area.
Police say 21-year-old Alejandro Salazar from Sunnyside was shot in the head while in the victim car during the crash.
YPD says Salazar was taken to Astria Sunnyside Hospital and is being treated at a higher level trauma center.
YPD continued the investigation and found probable cause for a 15-year-old who is a documented gang member in Zillah.
Yakima County Sheriff's Office checked the 15-year-old's address and arrested him after he tried to run away.
The 15-year-old is booked into the Yakima County Juvenile Detention Center.
SPD says the two cars in the crash are stolen out of Sunnyside and were collected as evidence.
SPD says they recovered three firearms in connection to the investigation.
Sunnyside police is asking anyone with anymore information to give them a call at (509) 836-6200.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.