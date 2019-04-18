WASHINGTON, D.C.— Today, Representative Dan Newhouse (R-WA), Representative Pramila Jayapal (WA-07), and U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, (D-OR) released the following statements on the public release of the report on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of the 2016 presidential election.
Rep. Dan Newhouse's response:
“For the past two years, Democrats and the media have been fiercely focused on the outcome of Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election,” said Rep. Newhouse. “I appreciate Attorney General Barr’s commitment to publicly release the Special Counsel’s report, so the American people can see for themselves that there was no collusion or obstruction of justice by President Trump. We must continue to safeguard our election systems and protect our democracy from foreign interference, but with the release of the report behind us, I look forward to continuing to focus on the priorities of Central Washington.”
Rep. Pramila Jayapal's response:
“From day one, Congress and the American public have demanded release of the full Mueller report and all underlying documents; anything less is unacceptable,” said Congresswoman Jayapal. “Congress has a right and responsibility to review the Special Counsel's full investigation without omissions to determine what steps must be taken - and whether further action is necessary.
“I am troubled by Donald Trump’s hand-picked Attorney General’s apparent protection of a President who could not be exonerated by the Special Counsel on at least ten counts of obstruction of justice, and the numerous willing contacts documented between the Trump Campaign and a foreign power that was explicitly out to influence our last elections and likely our upcoming elections.
“Congress has a duty - rooted firmly in the Constitution - to safeguard the justice system and prevent obstruction of justice. To do this, we must have the full report. Attorney General Barr’s refusal to release the full report and underlying materials prevents Congress from doing our constitutional duty. Barr should be acting as the nation’s Attorney General not Trump’s personal attorney. Anything less is unacceptable.”
Sen. Ron Wyden's response:
“The special counsel’s report provides a detailed look at Russia’s attack on our democracy and the Trump campaign’s eager embrace of a foreign adversary’s assistance, as well as the repeated lies of Trump operatives about those communications. There is no question the president and his campaign put their self-interest above the national interest over and over again.
“Furthermore, the report details the extraordinary lengths Donald Trump went to obstruct justice – firing the FBI director, dictating false statements about meeting Russians and repeatedly encouraging his underlings to lie to investigators. The president worked tirelessly to undermine a legitimate investigation and prevent the truth from coming out. The special counsel emphasized the endless torrent of lies made the investigation far more difficult, and he has clearly left it to Congress to fulfill its Constitutional duty to act on the president’s assault on the rule of law. Congress has a constitutional responsibility to thoroughly investigate and provide the full story to the American people.
“Attorney General Barr, much like Trump, has shown himself to be an enthusiastic liar, willing to make clearly false statements about the special counsel’s report less than an hour before it was released. His track record of defending the president at all costs makes it essential that every member of Congress see the unredacted report, along with all underlying materials, so members and staff can review them, get the full story and provide a check on abuse of the redaction process.
“Finally, the Senate Intelligence Committee must thoroughly investigate counterintelligence, including Donald Trump’s financial entanglements with the Russians, issues that were outside the scope of the special counsel’s inquiry. Given evidence from the Mueller report, the committee must take steps to ensure its investigations do not leak to the executive branch.”