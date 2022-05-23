Oregon Free Fishing Weekend includes Free Kids Fishing Day

PENDLETON, Ore. —
A Free Kids Fishing Day will be held at Twin Ponds on June 4 through the Umatilla National Forest, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and local businesses. Kids can learn how to fish, win prizes, eat food and meet Smokey Bear at the event. It starts at 8 a.m. and goes through noon. Those without fishing poles will be able to borrow one.
Contests will be held throughout the day for big fish and casting across multiple age groups. Prizes were donated by businesses in the area and will be awarded after each event.
Participants must be 18 and under and have an adult with them.
“Creating a connection between children and their natural environment often starts with events like this,” said a ranger with North Fork John Day Ranger District, Stephaney Kerley. “The North Fork John Day Ranger District is very pleased to provide this opportunity for families to enjoy the great outdoors.”
That weekend is the ODFW’s Free Fishing Weekend, where no licenses, tags or endorsements are required.
