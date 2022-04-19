HERMISTON, OR - Senator Ron Wyden (D) honored Shearer’s Food Senior Plant Manager Jacquelyn Chavez and Hermiston Mayor Dave Drotzmann for what he calls their “heroic efforts” in helping Shearer’s employees after the February explosion that left the plant destroyed.
“The way the community has rallied together to support this company in light of the trauma is inspiring and a great example of what America is really about,” said Wyden.
Wyden honored the Mayor and Chavez with flying flags above the U.S. Capitol to honor their service.
Jackie Chavez was upstairs in the plant’s building when she discovered there was an explosion.
Chavez quickly ran downstairs and evacuated all the employees within 6 minutes. She and the other management staff provided blankets after evacuation. Everyone survived.
Additionally, shearer’s foods management have continued to check in on the 230 employees, help them get new jobs, and even provide mental health counseling for them.
“The company has been great in allowing us to rediscover ourselves after this tragedy,” said Chavez. Chavez called Shearer’s Foods a family who were on the verge of unraveling new plans.
“That’s why it’s sis everlasting and heartbreaking what happened. But we are a family, and we won’t leave each other behind,” said Chavez.
Also in attendance were other Shearer’s management staff and Umatilla County commissioners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.