Oregon's COVID state of emergency to end April 1st

OREGON -
Governor Kate Brown is ending Oregon's COVID state of emergency April first.
The requirement for state government employees to be vaccinated is also coming to an end with Governor Brown's emergency powers.
Center for Government Reform Director Jason Mercier says, "thanks to our collaboration with the Legislative Assembly and state agencies, the emergency declaration itself is no longer necessary to our ongoing COVID-19 response."
Meanwhile, Washington Governor Jay Inslee has made no indications to end the COVID state of emergency in Washington.
Washington's COVID state of emergency has been in place for 759 days.
