PASCO, Wash. -
The newest round of local artwork has been installed at the Tri-Cities Airport.
The airport’s selections for 2022 were curated by the Airport Art Committee, the Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
The artwork is three pieces with three themes. The Tri-Cities airport says the themes “We Were, We Are, and We Will Be,” provides a local historical and cultural perspective on Native Americans and their impact on the region.
The airport adds the artwork will educate passengers about the existence of the Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, the only museum on the Oregon Trail that tells the story of Western expansionism from a tribal point of view.
“We always appreciate the opportunity to showcase local artists at the airport,” said Buck Taft, Director of Tri-Cities Airport. “This year we’re using the sights and sounds of native cultures to enhance the experience of all our passengers traveling through our airport, giving them a glimpse into how exceptional our region was in the past, is now currently, and will continue to be in the future.”
The displays will be up through the year.
