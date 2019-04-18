WASHINGTON, D.C.—Today, Representative Dan Newhouse (R-WA) released the following statement on the public release of the report on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of the 2016 presidential election.
“For the past two years, Democrats and the media have been fiercely focused on the outcome of Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election,” said Rep. Newhouse. “I appreciate Attorney General Barr’s commitment to publicly release the Special Counsel’s report, so the American people can see for themselves that there was no collusion or obstruction of justice by President Trump. We must continue to safeguard our election systems and protect our democracy from foreign interference, but with the release of the report behind us, I look forward to continuing to focus on the priorities of Central Washington.”