Safeway and Albertsons "Walk-in Wednesdays" hiring event this April

WASHINGTON STATE - Safeway and Albertsons are introducing "Walk-in Wednesday" hiring fair to fill hundreds of job openings within Washington State during the month of April.
Job seekers are invited to apply online for any position they feel they are suited for prior, then visit the store for open interviews from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm every Wednesday during the month of April.
Safeway and Albertsons stores are hiring for many positions including customer service (cashiers and courtesy clerks), Deli, Bakery, Meat, Produce, Dairy, Fuel Stations, Drive Up & Go Shoppers, Starbucks Cafe (Managers, Assistant Managers, and Baristas), and Pharmacy Technicians and Trainees.
"We pride ourselves on creating an environment where our associates can learn and grow, with endless opportunities for advancement in all departments," wrote Safeway Albertsons in a statement. "Working for Safeway Albertsons isn’t just a job, it’s a career."
Safeway Albertsons also provides benefits to eligible in-store employees including Paid Training, Flexible scheduling, employee discounts, and benefits and paid time off per union contracts.
Apply online prior to the job fair at www.safeway.com/careers or www.albertsons.com/careers
