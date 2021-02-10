WASHINGTON STATE - A new state bill, SB5396, introduced by the Senate Committee on Housing and Local Government, is proposed to help farm worker housing. But there are pros and cons from both supporters and opponents.
The bill would expand the sales and use tax exemption for farmworker housing.
This would apply to new or existing homes in which at least 50 percent of the dwelling units are used as farmworker housing.
"It acts as an incentive for investment and a cost-saving mechanism to improve affordability." Says Marty Miller with the Office of Rural and Farm Worker Housing.
It would also expand the definition of farmworkers to include those who work in aquaculture and would allow home providers to build, repair and improve farmworker residences.
However, those against the bill say it could exclude housing for immigrant workers, also known as H2A workers. H2A program enables immigrant foreign workers, mostly from Mexico, to temporarily work on America's farms.
"This will harm nonprofits who serve both domestic and H2A workers. We'd support eliminating h2a limitation or modifying it so that only housing built exclusively for H2A workers would not be eligible for that exemption." says Miller.
The reason being is because under this bill, housing that is considered "multi-use" meaning housing both domestic and H2A workers, would not qualify for the exemption.
In the past, farmworker housing applied to multi-use homes. Opponents say if this bill does not include H2A workers, Washington's farm worker shortage could worsen.
Bre Elsey with the Washington Farm Bureau says Washington already has a shortage of 25,000 workers and immigrant workers help fill the need.
"Farm Bureau supports the extension of sales and tax exemptions but can't support the bill in current form due to the impact it could have on all farm workers. I respectfully ask that the committee demand the language before passage"
Those farms who cannot compete with the bill's complex new language could possibly lose money if they do not qualify for exemptions and therefore, inadequate resources for housing, which would then lead to a decrease in farmers on the land.
"This could be the case with small farms like Mosby Farms," shared Rosella Mosby.
"Over the many years we've been building houses we've seen an increase in different types of H2A and local workers like single mothers, women, and single men. With these growing changes in our farm workers, we need to build and improve housing to fit those needs." says Miller.
The bill is scheduled for an executive session on February 11th.
To watch the full video of the session, go to TVW. You can also read the bill's full summary and original text.