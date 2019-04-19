OLYMPIA, WA - On Monday, the Senate Committee on Law & Justice heard that the backlog of untested rape kits at the State Crime Lab is about 10,000.
That’s even despite progress in the last year testing more kits. House Bill 1166 aims to fix that using a new high-speed lab, and the bill is now moving its way through the Senate.
The committee heard far reaching support from the bill from law enforcement and sex assault victim Nicole Stephens.
“I personally went through four or four-and-a-half hours of a forensic examination and it never even dawned on me that it might not be tested,” Stephens said. “I was told my case would never go to court. And I still assumed there still would be DNA processed or something.”
Rep. Tina Orwall sponsored HB 1166 and told KIRO7 how she saw stacks of untested kits in 2015.
“I went in my car and cried because I just thought, they assumed we tested them,” Orwall said. “And every one of those boxes was a voice that wasn't heard.”
Efforts in the past year to clear the backlog have paid off.
In February, Robert J. Childs was identified as a suspect in raping a 12-year-old at the 2006 Torchlight Parade.
But on Monday a representative for the Washington State Patrol said the backlog remains at about 10,000. They said the #MeToo movement has encouraged more victims to come forward and led to more rape kits.
“We have a path to fixing it,” Orwall said. “And we know the legislature has a lot of priorities, but we think for the healing of survivors to get dangerous perpetrators off the streets this should be a priority legislation.”
The bill would add a new high-speed lab to the state crime lab in Vancouver and hire 20 additional scientists and technicians. Oregon and Ohio were able clear similar backlogs with that system. It would also ensure rape kits are tested within 45 days by 2022.
As the bill now heads to another Senate committee on Thursday, Stephens said she'll keep pushing.
“Making sure there's a clear message sent to survivors and victims that you are supported, you are believed, you have resources,” Stephens said. “And other side saying to perpetrators, we do take them seriously and it will be followed up on.”