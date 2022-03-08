Shearer's Foods ends employment for employees and gives severance package saying "the destruction is too great"

HERMISTON, OR - Two weeks after the Shearer's Foods explosion, the company released a statement stating it will have to terminate employment for all employees.
"After assessing the damage, it’s clear that the destruction is too great to quickly rebuild and begin production in the near term. Unfortunately, it would take at least 15-18 months before we could resume production. We have not yet decided the future of the Shearer’s Hermiston site. This has led to the very difficult decision to end employment for our team members," said Bill Nictakis, CEO of Shearer's Foods.
The company added they are exploring opportunities for former employees to work at other plants in the company.
Shearer's Foods has also provided a severance and benefits continuation package to all employees.
The Hermiston Chamber will also be holding a job fair March 16th for Shearer's Foods former employees where they will be able to speak with 25-30 other local businesses.
