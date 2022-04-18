EASTERN WASHINGTON -
Shred Day is almost here!
Our first Shred Day event of the year is from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. in both Yakima and Tri-Cities on Friday, April 22.
The event is to help people safely get rid of papers and documents with private and personal information that you do not want stolen.
The location in Kennewick is the Numerica Credit Union at 3115 . Kennewick Ave.
Shred Day in Yakima will be at the Yakima Neighborhood Health Services on 12 S. 8th St.
