KENNEWICK, WA - Spring cleaning. It's not just for your home anymore. The Better Business Bureau offers electronic shredding to safely dispose of things like hard drives, tablets and cell phones. Those items can contain personal information. Shredding them is the best way to keep your digital identity safe.
"Make sure you are very, very safe when you are dealing with a paper copy of something or whether you are dealing with a digital copy of something. We always encourage people to use the most secure passwords," said Tyler Russell from the Better Business Bureau.
He recommends using password phrases instead of just a simple word. Also, don't share your passwords with anyone else and change them often. Something else to keep in mind: make sure you have a password on your WiFi connection and your printer. Both hold information that hackers can access if there is not a password.