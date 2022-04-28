WASHINGTON - The National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER) proved that during the pandemic, Washington was one of the only states in the entire country to actually increase their preschool spending and enrollment while the rest of the country's preschool advancement declined.
This data comes from the 2021 State of Preschool Yearbook, proving how Washington increase preschool spending by $16 million. 15,505 enrolled in state-funded preschool, an increase by 1,505 compared to a year before.
"We didn't have as many students enrolled during the height of the pandemic, but thanks to state funding we were able to keep our doors open and our staff fully paid," said Rosa Cardenas, Director of Carrusel Child Care Center in Benton City.
Carrusel is just one of many Washington preschools who received state funding; allowing them to remain fully operational and open while other businesses closed during the COVID-19 quarantine.
'For us, our jobs never stopped because we had many parents who were essential workers like grocery store employees, nurses, firefighters, caregivers and more," said Cardenas.
Cardenas provides free preschool education to low-income families covered by the Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program (ECEAP).
ECEAP, a program part of Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF), will continue to expand yearly until 2026-2027 to help low-income 3 and 4-year-olds prepare for a quality education regardless of socioeconomic status.
The report also showed that Washington ranked fifth in the nation for state spending per child, 15th in the nation for access to 3-year-olds and 36th for access for 4-year-olds.
“Children and parents in Washington need high-quality, full-day preschool programs that support early learning and parental employment,” said NIEER Founder and Senior Co-Director W. Steven Barnett, Ph.D. “The pandemic has made it even clearer that such preschool programs are essential for young children and their families. Washington must step up and set a firm date to at least serve all income-eligible children.”
DCYF responded with, “While we are not complacent in meeting the needs of early learners, the 2021 State of Preschool Yearbook provides indicators that DCYF and the ECEAP community are making progress to serve more children with high-quality early learning, even during a global pandemic,” said Nicole Rose, DCYF Assistant Secretary of Early Learning.
