KENNEWICK, Wash. -
A silent auction featuring metal art pieces created by Future Farmers of America students is available at Ranch & Home.
FFA students from across Washington state competed at Columbia Basin College in Pasco on March 18, working in teams to create metal art pieces from scratch within a six-hour-period.
The money from these art pieces will go to the Washington FFA Foundation for youth competitions, leadership trainings and student award programs.
The artwork up for auction includes yard art, house decorations and functional pieces like wine bottle and boot holders.
The bidding is open from April 1 through April 11 at 845 N Columbia Center Blvd.
