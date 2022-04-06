PENDLETON, Ore. -
The Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame announces the winners of the Battle of the Bars' Pendleton Whiskey cocktail battle and the event's first-ever cornhole tournament.
The Hall of Fame says 600 people attended the event after it's two year break during the pandemic.
The Hall of Fame says the Prodigal Son Pub & Brewery's drink "The Whiskey Bent" won the Battle of the Bars by three votes.
Other participating bars who competed for best Pendleton Whisky drink included The Pendleton Catering Company, Rainbow Café, Mac’s Bar & Grill, Electric Sundown, Helix Market & Pub, Virgil’s at Cimmiyotti’s, Backfire Station and Cadillac Jack’s Saloon.
The Hall of Fame says the cornhole competition winners in the upper division of the 35 teams is Noel and Reuben Orozco.
The first place winners of the lower division are Anthony Huntington and Shawn Yegger.
Battle of the Bars is one of the largest fundraisers of the year for the Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon Hall of Fame, which operates on membership fees, donations, grants and fundraisers, as well as the generous time commitment of volunteers.
