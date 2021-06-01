TikTok video of a boat fire at Moses Lake goes viral

MOSES LAKE, WA - Over Memorial day weekend, a video went viral on TikTok of a boat catching on fire after harassing another boat with a pride flag.
The TikTok captioned "Karma hits boaters who harassed and spun circles around our boat after they saw out pride flags" clearly shows the people in the boat waving the middle finger to the person who took the video later swimming back to their boat in need of help.
@uhohbigboi
We safely got them out of the water immediately. We were nicer than they were. ##pride ##lgbtq ##boat ##Fail ##Karma ##Gay ##hate ##sorrynotsorry♬ Oh No - Kreepa
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office have seen the viral video and are trying to contact the people who took the video so they can interview them to find out what happened.
If you or someone you know saw the incident please call the Grant County Sheriffs Office at 509-762-1160.