Tri-Cities airport earns international cleaning and safety accreditation

PASCO, Wash. -
The Tri-Cities Airport has earned the Global Biorisk Advisory Council STAR accreditation for cleaning and safety.
The GBAC STAR is given to the Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) for maintaining 20 different health and safety elements.
These health and safety guidelines range from standard operating procedures and risk assessment strategies to personal protective equipment and emergency preparedness and response measures.
PSC says it earned the accreditation by proving it has implemented best practices to prepare for, respond to and recover from outbreaks and pandemics.
“Earning this accreditation shows that the staff at PSC is taking all of the necessary actions for cleaning and disinfecting our facilities as well as helping to prevent the spread of infectious diseases,” said Buck Taft, Director of Tri-Cities Airport. “Keeping our airport clean and safe for our travelers and employees continues to be our top priority as air travel resumes across the country.”
When the pandemic began, PSC says it was quick to follow guidelines, implement masks, recommend social distancing and frequently clean high-touch public areas.
Now, the GBAC STAR™ accreditation demonstrates to facility visitors and employees that PSC continues to prioritize occupant safety and has the necessary procedures in place to handle bio-risks like the novel coronavirus.
More information about the GBAC STAR accreditation can be found here.
