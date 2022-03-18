Two people face animal cruelty and neglect charges after Pullman Police find 13 dead animals

PULLMAN, WA - Pullman Police found 13 dead animals inside an apartment in College Hill after they received a report of a dead dog and ferret inside the apartment.
When the officer went to the unit at the Ruckus Apartment Complex they saw a dead dog on the floor. Once the Pullman Police Department had a search warrant to enter the apartment they found one dog, three ferrets, three sugar glider possums, two rodents, a python, a bearded dragon, and a gecko all deceased.
Officers also found nine live animals in the apartment that have been taken to the Washington State University vet school for treatment or to the Whitman County Humane Society.
The two residents living inside the apartment have not been arrested but can face animal cruelty and neglect charges pending this investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.