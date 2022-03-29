HERMISTON, Ore. -
UPDATE 12:03 p.m. - Umatilla County Fire District #1 says the fire is out.
UPDATE 10:45 a.m.: Umatilla County Fire District #1 says the fire began just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
The fire is not out and firefighters on scene have closed Campbell Dr. for emergency vehicles only.
UCFD #1 says they will post an update on their Facebook page when they have more.
The previous story is on the next page.
The A-1 Industrial Hose & Supply store in Hermiston is currently on fire, according to Umatilla County Fire District #1.
The business has about 25 employees that have been evacuated.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
