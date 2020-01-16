UMATILLA COUNTY, WA - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a warrant and/or jury scam where the caller claims to be with the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, the scam caller pretended to be Sergeant Dwight Johnson.
The scam happens like this:
- The scammer calls a potential victim, claims to be from Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, tells the victim there is an outstanding warrant, or they failed to report to jury duty, or they have outstanding court fees.
- The scammer then demands payment of money to resolve the issue and gives instructions for payment, such as purchasing a prepaid card with cash at a local store.
UCSO says one victim was kept on the phone while he/she went to a local store, purchased a green dot visa card and then provided the scammer with the visa card numbers.
UCSO wants to remind people that law enforcement and those in the Criminal Justice system never call people to request payment to resolve a warrant issue, pay a fine, or resolve failure to report for jury duty.
UCSO says if they were aware of a warrant for your arrest, they would visit you in person to arrest you, and would not give you a call ahead of time to alert you.
For more information on consumer alerts and reporting these type of scams, you can visit the Federal Trade Commission website: https://www.ftc.gov/.