UPDATE 1/16/2020
I-84 is now open between Exit 216 (six miles east of Pendleton) and Exit 374 in Ontario.
For updates on winter impacted state routes check TripCheck.com or call 511 / 800-977-6368. Outside Oregon call 503-588-2941.
ORIGINAL 1/15/2020
OREGON - The Oregon Department of Transportation is reporting that I-84 remains closed both eastbound and westbound in eastern Oregon between Exit 216 (six miles east of Pendleton) and Exit 265 in La Grande due to blowing snow, extremely limited visibility and spun out vehicles on the mountain pass.
OR 204 (Tollgate Hwy.) is closed to all but local traffic due to severe winter conditions. OR 11 is also now closed due to blowing/drifting snow and limited visibility in some locations between Pendleton and Milton-Freewater.
ODOT says these routes will be open when conditions improve enough for safe travel, and to slow down and drive with extra caution. For updates check TripCheck.com or call 511 / 800-977-6368. Outside Oregon call 503-588-2941.