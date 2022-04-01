FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. -
UPDATE 1:02 p.m. -
45-year-old Tony Orlando Cantu of Othello is booked into Franklin County Jail for a felony assault after he stole someone's car and shot at them.
Franklin County Sheriff's Office says Cantu stopped the car near Hendricks and Scootney roads when he shot at the owner of the stolen car.
FCSO says the chase continued towards Eltopia on 395 until Cantu ran out of gas and came to a stop near Eltopia West Rd. and 395.
FCSO says Cantu gave himself up without any issues. Deputies found the gun Cantu used on Scootney Rd.
The previous story is below.
One man is arrested after stealing a car and shooting at another person in north Franklin County.
Washington State Patrol says the car was stolen in Othello around 7 a.m. Friday.
WSP The person who had their car stolen followed the driver and was shot at by the robbery suspect.
Troopers say Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies followed the car as it came into Franklin County and arrested the driver near Eltopia.
Troopers say there are no gunshot victims.
Franklin County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
