UPDATE (6/2/2021 at 10:57 AM): Grant County Sheriff’s Office says the person who recorded the viral TikTok video have contacted the police.
The occupants on the boat have now been interviewed by investigators. The person who recorded the video and two other people on the vessel that was being circled were adamant about not wishing to pursue charges against the people on the blue vessel that burned.
"We respect their expectation to not be publicly named as well as the decision not to pursue criminal charges in this matter," said Tom Jones, Grant County Sheriff. "We have privately thanked them for their heroic efforts in rescuing the people who jumped from the burning boat. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office does not stand for intolerance of anyone and will investigate those cases accordingly."
MOSES LAKE, WA - Over Memorial day weekend, a video went viral on TikTok of a boat catching on fire after harassing another boat with a pride flag.
The TikTok captioned "Karma hits boaters who harassed and spun circles around our boat after they saw out pride flags" clearly shows the people in the boat waving the middle finger to the person who took the video later swimming back to their boat in need of help.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office have seen the viral video and are trying to contact the people who took the video so they can interview them to find out what happened.
If you or someone you know saw the incident please call the Grant County Sheriffs Office at 509-762-1160.