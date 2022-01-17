OLYMPIA – U.S. Senators Patty Murray (D-WA) and Maria Cantwell (D-WA) developed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to fund bridge repair in the state. Over $605 million will be allocated for repairing more than 6,000 Washington bridges, making the law the largest federal funding for bridge repair in U.S. history. The repairs will take place over the next five years.
“Anyone who drives in Washington state knows how badly we’ve needed upgraded, more reliable bridges,” said Senator Murray regarding the law’s passing. “That will mean less traffic and shorter, safer commutes for so many people across our state – all while creating jobs in every community.”
There are over 8,300 bridges in Washington, with over 6,000 in need of repair. 416 are considered structurally deficient. The funding will be allocated per a lump sum split between affected state and local governments. This will occur by specific project.
The current two bridges considered “priority preservation projects” requiring critical funding are the Ship Canal Bridge in King County and the Vantage Bridge in Kittitas County, according to WSDOT.
Several other bridges are already approved for preservation funding in an undecided amount in the years to come. Regional considerations include:
- Dry Wash Bridge, Khalotus on SR 260 in Franklin County
- Elmer C. Huntley Bridge on SR 127 in Garfield County
- Swale Creek Bridge and Bickleton Road Bridge on SR 97 in Klickitat County
- Chehalis Riverside Bridge on SR 6 in Lewis County
- Harrison Road Bridge on SR 823 near Selah in Yakima County
Other bridges have been considered for future preservation funding. Some bridges in need of repair are not yet listed, but may still receive funding in the coming years.